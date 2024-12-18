XTX Topco Ltd Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 475,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 203,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

OLMA stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.92. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 12,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $116,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,062.86. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 52,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $490,313.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,093.32. The trade was a 14.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,797 shares of company stock worth $5,414,609 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.