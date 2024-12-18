National Bank of Canada FI Sells 199 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

