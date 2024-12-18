Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 981.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,626 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olaplex

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 25,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,428.96. This trade represents a 10.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

