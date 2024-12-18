XTX Topco Ltd Invests $306,000 in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,089. The trade was a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $6,249,417. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

