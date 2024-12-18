XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,210 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Solar by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

Shares of FSLR opened at $188.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

