8,641 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.