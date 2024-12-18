Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after buying an additional 72,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

View Our Latest Report on MTDR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.33 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,043.55. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,285 shares of company stock worth $232,849 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.