MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,611,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,207 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 898,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

