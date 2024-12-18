XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SW stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 672.22%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.