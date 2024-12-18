National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390,413 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.