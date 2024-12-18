XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

