Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prudential were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE PUK opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

