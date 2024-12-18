National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

