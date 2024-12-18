Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $950.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $800.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.18.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $919.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $822.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.17. Netflix has a 1-year low of $461.86 and a 1-year high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,405 shares of company stock worth $129,623,487. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

