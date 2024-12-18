Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $393.82

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $395.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $413.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

