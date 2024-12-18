Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

NYSE:THC opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

