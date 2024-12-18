Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $170.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.00. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,749,884.10. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,158 shares of company stock valued at $46,709,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

