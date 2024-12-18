UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UDR Stock Down 0.7 %

UDR stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in UDR by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,018.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

