PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PACS

PACS Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PACS Group by 56.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PACS Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PACS Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.