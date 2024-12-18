Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

