Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $51.40

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.81 million, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,255. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 115,122 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 402.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

