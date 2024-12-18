National Bank of Canada FI Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 149.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UROY shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $276.26 million, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

