Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Receives $14.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABL

Insider Transactions at Abacus Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Matthew Ganovsky sold 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,847,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,776,376. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay J. Jackson sold 2,031,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $16,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,496,000. This trade represents a 16.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 36,367 shares of company stock valued at $279,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Abacus Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at about $418,000.

Abacus Life Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABL stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.