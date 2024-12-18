Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Stake Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SETM opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Get Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF alerts:

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.