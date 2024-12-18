National Bank of Canada FI Buys 800 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

