Analysts Set Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Target Price at C$3.76

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DML. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total value of C$129,124.45. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DML opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.70.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

