JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

