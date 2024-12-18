Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

INGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NYSE INGM opened at $20.89 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

