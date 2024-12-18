National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,644 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 3,288.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Informatica were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Informatica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Informatica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Informatica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Informatica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Down 0.7 %

INFA stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.