National Bank of Canada FI Sells 376 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIE. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $805.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.