National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vox Royalty by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VOXR stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a PE ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Vox Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

