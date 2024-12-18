National Bank of Canada FI Sells 195 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.51 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

