National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $5,080,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

