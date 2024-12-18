National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 399.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

