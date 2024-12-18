National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 399.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.87.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.
Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Permian Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
