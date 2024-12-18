National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,554 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

