Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

