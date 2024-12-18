National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.92 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.61 and a beta of 0.77.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

