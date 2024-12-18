The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives $37.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

First Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $56,256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 91,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

FBMS opened at $36.13 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.