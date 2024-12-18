National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Twilio were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $879,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 176.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group raised their target price on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,821.07. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $116.43.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

