National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 242,735 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 233,217 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

