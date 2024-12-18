National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 114,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

