Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 749.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,187,000 after buying an additional 2,445,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Freshpet by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $8,902,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.16 and a 1 year high of $160.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

