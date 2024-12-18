National Bank of Canada FI Has $43,000 Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Elastic were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,335,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 25.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 601.4% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 465,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 399,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 2.5 %

ESTC opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,604,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.