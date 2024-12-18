National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,713 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

