National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 16,416.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

