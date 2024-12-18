National Bank of Canada FI Has $51,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $401.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average is $332.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

