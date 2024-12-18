National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,287 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

