National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036,244 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after buying an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after buying an additional 1,137,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,481,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,964,000 after buying an additional 769,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $5,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $545,522.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,059,400. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,037,689 shares of company stock valued at $177,092,487 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

