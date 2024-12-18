National Bank of Canada FI Sells 61 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $454.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.81 and a 200-day moving average of $371.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

