National Bank of Canada FI Has $83,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 100.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 172,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 86,785 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $307,312.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,740.44. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,478 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $171,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,641.47. This trade represents a 50.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,513 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,914. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.03.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

